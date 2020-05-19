Preble County library to offer curbside pickup

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County District Library is offering curbside pickup for books and other materials starting May 20.

According to officials, the library will allow materials to be reserved on its website through its online catalog or by calling the specific branch.

When the materials are available the person will be notified. Parking spots will have signage with a phone number to call once parked at the library. A library staff member, wearing a mask and gloves, will bring the items to the curbside for pickup.

Curbside pickup will be offered at the following branches during these times: