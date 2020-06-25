Preble County library branches to reopen with restricted hours

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County District Library announced the next phase in their reopening on Thursday. On Wednesday, July 1, all Preble County District Libraries will welcome back patrons to the building, with safety precautions in place.

Find temporary changes in hours and building capacity below:

Camden Branch 937-452-3142 10 patrons at a time

Mon, Wed, Thurs 12-8

Tues 2-8

Fri & Sat 10-2

Eaton Branch 937-456-4331

10 patrons at a time

Mon – Fri 10-6

Eldorado Branch 937-273-4933

5 patrons at a time

Tues & Thurs 12-6

Sat 1-4

New Paris Branch 937-437-7242

5 patrons at a time

Mon – Wed 2-7

Fri 12-4

Preble County Room 937-456-4970

2 patrons at a time (Call ahead for reservations)

Mon – Thurs 9-5

Fri 9 – 3

West Alexandria Branch 937-533-4095

5 patrons at a time

Mon – Wed 12-6

Fri 12-4

West Elkton Branch 937-787-4873

3 patrons at a time

Mon, Wed, & Thurs 1-6

West Manchester Branch 937-678-8503

2 patrons at a time

Mon & Wed 12-6

Sat 9:30-12:30

Graphic: Preble County District Library

Patrons should note the following changes:

The first hour of each day will be reserved for seniors and those who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Children ages 15 and under must always be accompanied by an adult guardian while in the Library.

Building capacities have been lowered to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Returned items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours. This means that they will still show on your account for 3-4 days after you return them. No late fines will accrue.

SEO holds and deliveries are suspended until further notice.

Each patron will be limited to 30 minutes per day on the computer. Only one person will be allowed at the computer at a time. No headphones will be available at the computers. If you need audio, please bring your own headphones.

If you require one-on-one computer help, you will be required to wear a mask.

There will be no in-building programs offered at this time. We encourage you to connect with us on Facebook where recorded programming is being offered.

Seating will be limited, and we will be discouraging leisure reading and studying at this time.

Table space will also be limited.

All library toys, games, puppets, and stuffed animals have been lovingly stored for future use.

Meeting rooms will not be available.

All previously scheduled meetings have been canceled.

The Preble County Room asks that patrons make an appointment to visit their location. Walk-ins are welcome, but preference will be given to appointments made in advance.

The inside of the building may also look a little different than what patrons were used to before the pandemic.

All items must be returned to the outdoor book drops only.

All returned items are quarantined for at least 72 hours.

Library staff will wear face coverings while working.

Library staff will wear gloves when handling materials.

Library staff will have training in new protocols before the Library reopens.

Library staff will participate in daily health assessments.

Library staff will practice regular hand washing.

Plexiglas shields will be put in place at all service desks.

Social distancing measures have been put in place.

A cleaning/sanitizing schedule has been put in place for open hours.

Furniture has been moved or removed to allow for social distancing.

Those who plan to visit the library should be aware of the following requests:

Respect social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot space between yourself and other patrons and staff.

Please wear a face covering. We are not requiring patrons to wear a face covering. We will be wearing one to keep you healthy. We would appreciate it if you would do the same for library employees and your fellow patrons. If you need to have close contact with a staff member, you will be asked to wear a mask during the interaction. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

Use the hand sanitizer provided by the library before and after any circulation transactions.

Please stay home if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Curbside pickup and online programming will continue. Call your local branch or visit the library’s website to request items for no-contact pickup.