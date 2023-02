DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked overnight Sunday to put out a fire in Gratis.

According to Preble County Dispatch, crews were sent to a house in Gratis at around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Assistance from Camden, Farmersville and West Elkton helped Gratis crews extinguish the fire at the building.

It is not known at this time what may have started the fire.

