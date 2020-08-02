Preble County Fair underway, limited to junior fair

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Fair opened Saturday, but this year it is limited to a junior fair and not open to the public.

Because of a state order, only junior fairs can take place starting August 1.

Fair president Clinnie Stevenson said there were many last-minute changes because they were planning for a full fair.

“We had to take down the tents, take down the carnival rides, get them out of here,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said while the fair will take a big financial hit without the usual festivities, the kids are the reason why the junior fair will go on.

“We’re putting this on for the kids, it’s the best thing we can do, that’s what we’re here for,” Stevenson said.

For a week, there’s a full schedule of events for kids to compete and show off their hard work.

“Just being out here with the kids and stuff and seeing different things, but also being in the ring because i show goats. I think it’s a great experience,” junior fair participant and fair queen 2nd runner-up Kendall Miller said.

To make sure the junior fair could happen, the fair board put COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“We have signage everywhere in all the barns, arrows for traffic, exits for social distancing, we have areas marked off for family viewing in the show rings,” Stevenson said.

The fair isn’t open to the public this year, instead 4H families are given six wristbands to watch their kids compete.

The junior livestock sale will be conducted as normal on Friday.

The Preble County Fair runs through august 8th and some of the exhibitions will be streamed online.