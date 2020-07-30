Preble County Fair makes major adjustments after DeWine limits activities to Junior Fair

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine issued a state order limiting fair activities this summer to Junior Fair items, and the Preble County Fair Board said they had to make many last minute adjustments.

The fair president said he’s catching a lot of heat from the public about canceling the events and limiting the Junior Fair shows to family, but he said what’s important is that these kids safely be able to show off their hard work.

In Tuesday’s statewide briefing, DeWine said he was pleased to see the mask enforcement at Clark County’s recent fair, but that wasn’t the case statewide.

“We’ve seen outbreaks connected to fairs, we’ve seen a lack of distancing, we’ve seen fairs that clearly were not enforcing any kind of mask order at all,” said DeWine.

On Tuesday, he ordered fair activities in Ohio be limited to Junior Fair. He added that the state was giving each fair $50,000 to help meet safety guidelines.

In Preble County, fair president, Clinnie Stevenson, said the new rules were not what they wanted or initially planned.

“Most of our food concessions have pulled out, we have maybe five or six food vendors here, we have no rides, no barn events,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson said each Junior Fair family will receive six wristbands. Those are required to enter the family viewing areas for the shows and face coverings are state ordered.

“When that kid’s done showing, their parents, grandparents, and family can move out of the barn and the next group that comes in, their parents can sit in the box and watch them show,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson said they’re trying to stream the shows online and will release more details when that is determined.

He also said the junior livestock sale will be conducted as normal on Friday and they have already sent out required passes to their normal buyers.

“This is something we all strive to do to keep the kids happy, let their projects be shown, let everyone know what they’ve done and the hard work they put in,” said Stevenson.

To see the amended Junior Fair events schedule, click here.