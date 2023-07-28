DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County Fair kicks off Saturday in Eaton and runs for eight days.

The fair, located at 722 South Franklin Street, will feature an abundance of games, rides and the best fried fair food you could ever ask for.

Fair goers will also be able to enjoy monster trucks, a demolition derby and a showcase of 4-H projects.

Admission to the Preble County fair is $7. Kids eight and under can gain entrance for free.

The fair runs until August 5. More information about the fair can be found on their website.