RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — Funeral services for Deputy Joshua Hamilton are scheduled to begin at the Pentecostal Tabernacle, 480 W. Eaton Pike in Richmond, Indiana, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23.

The church will be streaming it on its webpage and embedded in the player above.

After the service, Hamilton will be transported to the Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, Ohio, for internment.

Hamilton, 34, and Michael Gayhart II were killed when their vehicles collided on State Route 503 near West Alexandria early Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Funeral services for Gayhart have not yet been been publicly revealed. Flags in Preble County and at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus will continue to fly at half staff until sunset of the day of Gayhart’s funeral.