PREBLE COUNTY (WDTN) – One victim is in critical condition after a crash along US 35 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’ s Office, it happened around 3:30 pm in the 6300 block of US 35 West.

They say 2 vehicles were involved with one vehicle ending up in a field on fire.

One person was critically injured.

There is no word on how the crash happened.

2 News will update this story as we know more.