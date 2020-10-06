Preble County bank robbery suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office sought help finding a suspect in a bank robbery at the Twin Valley Bank in the Village of West Alexandria, but the suspect has since died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies were able to secure an address for the suspect, but when they arrived he was not home. They were able to make phone contact with him and had him return to his residence.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, before deputies could approach the suspect shot himself. No one else was injured during the incident. The suspect has not been identified by authorities.

