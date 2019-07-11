Preble Co. Sheriff asks commissioners for additional funds

EATON, Ohio (WDTN)- Sheriff Mike Simpson asked commissioners for this increased funding back in November. That was voted down by commissioners but the sheriff said the need has not gone away.

“We’re doing the best that we can do, but there’s need for additional (funds),” Simpson said.

Sheriff Simpson is once again asking the county for money to hire a new road deputy and a new corrections officers.

“The jail is a very busy place. There are a lot of things going on very dynamic and so is the road,” Simpson said

On the roads, Simpson said there are increasing needs for backup.

“(We are) going from one end of the county to the other for two-car responses and some calls are waiting to be answered,” Simpson said.

He said deputies and officers are putting in more more overtime to fill department needs when other officers are using vacation or comp hours.

“(We want) to try to limit and lower our costs on overtime and at the same time enhance service to the public, provide more service to the public,” Simpson said.

Resources are stretched so thin, Simpson and his chief deputy are doing road patrols themselves.

“Just to give these road guys a little bit of relief from working overtime. What we don’t want is fatigued officers,” said Simpson.

Simpson is requesting an increase of $131,000 to his budget. He said that would cover the costs for two new positions. There would be no need for tax increases as the money already exists in a general fund.

County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the issue at their meeting on Monday.

