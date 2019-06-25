Preble Co. mother convicted of abusing infant daughter

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Preble County mother was convicted on charges of felonious assault and child endangerment in the abuse of her infant daughter.

Holly Gray-Lapple, 22, took her 4-month-old daughter into the Preble County Emergency Room on Jan. 17, claiming that the infant has a seizure. Gray-Lapple could not explain why he daughter had bruises on her forehead and eyelids.

The infant was then transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she was diagnoses with a skull fracture, multiple bruises on her brain, multiple brain bleeds, a collapsed ling, and multiple unexplained bruises on her face and back.

Gray-Lapple, after being confronted with the injuries, admitted that she “accidentally” hit the child’s head against the wall in the kitchen earlier in the morning. When asked why she did not report the incident earlier, she said she forgot.

At trial, Dr. Kelly Liker, the chief of the Child Advocacy Center at Dayton Children’s, testified that the injuries that the infant suffered from were consistent with multiple blunt force trauma and/or severe “shaking” of the child.

Dr. Liker also opined that the injuries were a result of a series of incidents, as opposed to the claimed one incident.

Gray-Lapple faces a prison sentence of two to eight years each on the felonious assault charge and child endangerment charges, with an addition three years on another child endangerment charge.

“There is no greater treachery than that of a mother against her infant child,” Prosecuting Attorney Martin P. Votel said. “The evidence in this case proved to the jury’s satisfaction that the defendant inflicted serious physical harm upon her infant daughter. The state will be requesting of the Court a sentence befitting this shocking conduct.”

