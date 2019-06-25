Preble Co. Court awarded nearly $143,000 grant to upgrade technology

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Court system was awarded a court technology grant by the Ohio Supreme Court, totaling nearly $143,000.

The grant, worth $142,851, will be used to upgrade the court’s case management system.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French will present a check to Preble County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Jenifer Overmyer at the county courthouse at noon Tuesday in a ceremony.

Over $2.9 million worth of technology grants will be awarded to more than two dozen counties, covering 47 projects, in 2019.

In the past five years, the Supreme Court has awarded more than $14 million in technology grants, which have gone on to projects such as case management upgrades, public online access to records, systems to file and pay fees, hardware upgrades, security equipment, and a variety of other projects.

