Prayer walk pays tribute to Oregon District shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community members gathered for a prayer walk through the Oregon District Sunday to remember the nine lives lost in the mass shooting there nearly one year ago.

“We’re here to express our faith and to share the love of God and to sanctify what happened last year,” said Bishop John Jennings, who organized the prayer walk.

Bishop Jennings serves as coordinator for the Miami Valley Prayer Revival, which launched weeks after the mass shooting.

“God is using Dayton and the state of Ohio to be a standard of hope and racial reconciliation for the nation,” he said.

Religious leaders, communty members and activists participated in the prayer walk.

“It feels good to know that we’re all together here in Dayton and we’re holding each other up,” said Susie Lane, who volunteers with Moms Demand Action.

Lane told 2 NEWS groups like hers continue to fight for change through stricter gun legislation one year after the mass shooting.

“The horror of gun violence has ripple effects throughout the communities where it happens,” Lane said. “And it’s not just the people and the families who are victims. It’s their friends and it’s the people who feel less safe.”

Due to the pandemic, the event was one of the few in-person gatherings being held to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting.

City officials have planned several virtual, socially-distanced tributes. For more information, click here.