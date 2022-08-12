RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — A prayer vigil will be held in Richmond for an officer who is in the hospital “fighting for her life.”

According to Mayor Dave Snow, a prayer vigil will be held for Officer Seara Burton who was shot and is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 at the south entrance of the City Building in Richmond.

“Officer Burton is a brave young officer who put her life on the line daily so all of us could live in a safer community. Right now, she is in a difficult fight, and we are all fighting with her,” said Snow. “If you are privileged to know Officer Burton, you know she is a strong, resilient woman, and it’s her strength and your prayers that will give her the best chance to win this fight.”