Prayer vigil held for COVID-19 patients in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a Fairborn woman held a prayer vigil on Thursday as she continues to battle COVID-19 in the hospital. Organizers say the vigil was meant to recognize all coronavirus patients, as well as health care workers.

Michelle Webre says her mother has been hospitalized since July and remains on a ventilator. She believes it is important for the community to come together and to never lose hope.

“I think it’s extremely important that, not only the Christian community, but the community come together right now and show support and prayer for those that are hospitalized,” she said.

The family first held a vigil in July outside Kettering Medical Center.