XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The African American Ministerial Alliance of Greene County and the Xenia Area Association of Church Ministries are holding a prayer gathering for George Floyd at Greene County Courthouse June 6 at 11 a.m.

Xenia Mayor Sarah May, Police Chief Donald Person and other pastors will be in attendance.

Both the ministerial alliance and the city ask that those attending wear masks and to comply with social distancing guidelines.