Powerboat racing takes over Clark County lake this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Champions Park Lake next to the Clark County Fairgrounds will be the site of Wake the Lake again for the fifth year in a row this weekend.

Champions Park Lake will host the American Powerboat Association Outboard Performance National Championships. Six classes with 75 race entries will be vying for the crown in 2021. Testing will begin on Friday at noon and qualifying heats and finals will be Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under are free. Parking is free, vendors will be onsite. Seating will be available but fans are welcome to bring coolers and chairs. In addition, Mercury Racing, the dominant outboard manufacturer in the marine racing industry will be launching and demonstrating their brand new four-stroke, low emission, full racing F1 Engine for the public to see for the first time in the US.

“It’s a been a long project and for Springfield to be picked as the first place to showcase the power and efficiency of this new motor is exciting,” stated Dana Potts, promoter of Champions Park Lake. “The 360 APX will usher in a new era of performance for this premier class of tunnel boat racing,” said Stuart Halley, Mercury Racing general manager. “It combines a durable, low emissions, four-stroke powerhead with amazing performance, and will require much less maintenance than the two-stroke outboard currently in use in the F1H2O World Championship.”

For more event information please visit www.championsparklake.com.