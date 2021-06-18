Power outages reported throughout Miami Valley as severe weather continues

A utility worker attaches wires on a power pole, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Watertown, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week’s storm as another nor’easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds, and more outages. (AP […]

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio is reporting outages throughout the Miami Valley as severe weather continues passing southeast across the area.

Over 1,000 customers in the Fort Recovery area are without power after a tornado touched down and damaged parts of Fort Recovery-Minster Road and Burrville Road.

Approx 1,500 customers are currently w/o power, here's a look at some of the damage. Severe storms w/ damaging winds and potential hail continue to move through our service area. Crews will work round the clock to safely restore power. Report outages at https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF. pic.twitter.com/fnycxWkxRq — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) June 18, 2021

Strong winds and heavy rains continue to fall across the region and could cause further outages into the night.

