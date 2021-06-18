Power outages reported throughout Miami Valley as severe weather continues

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio is reporting outages throughout the Miami Valley as severe weather continues passing southeast across the area.
Over 1,000 customers in the Fort Recovery area are without power after a tornado touched down and damaged parts of Fort Recovery-Minster Road and Burrville Road.
Strong winds and heavy rains continue to fall across the region and could cause further outages into the night.
This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.