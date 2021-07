CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 1,000 people are without power Sunday in the Miami Valley.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, there is a power outage in the area of Kettering/Centerville affecting customers. The outage map currently has an estimated restoration time of 2 p.m.

The cause of the outage has not been released at this time. 2 NEWS will update this story as we receive more information.