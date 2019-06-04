Power outages impact some neighbors' medical needs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Although DP&L officials say their crews have gotten the lights back on for most of their customers, a week without power has become more than an inconvenience for those with certain health conditions.

Some health care workers have been delivering items like oxygen tanks and bottled water to their patients at homes across the affected areas.

A week without electricity hasn't been easy for senior communities like Sunny Acres in Dayton. Cindy Arnold, who lives in the complex, told 2 NEWS she has been using her car and a family member's house to charge her oxygen supplementing device.

"I'm luckier than a lot of people here because I have family close by, where I can go and charge up my things, take a shower and relax in air conditioning," she said.

Cathy Adams, another resident, said her husband, who uses a CPAP device, had to be taken to Miami Valley Hospital over the weekend as his condition worsened.

"The doctor wants to release him tomorrow, but only if the power is on," Adams said.

"I got a generator loaned to me, so I can run it every once in a while and get the oxygen, especially at night I need it," said Verna Koger, a Harrison Township resident. "But if it gets real hot I'm in trouble 'cause then I can't breathe at all."

Koger told 2 NEWS she is on oxygen for COPD. A nurse from Fidelity Health Care has visited her home to check on her routinely, keeping an eye on the oxygen levels in her device, she said.

According to Paula Thompson. president and CEO of Fidelity Health Care, the organization called more than 1,000 of their patients who are in affected areas, passed out items like bottled water and have delivered oxygen tanks to about 60 people.

"There's been a lot of gratitude, especially when they recognize that a lot of these staff are facing some of the same tragedy that they have faced as well," Thompson said.

For now, people without power who spoke with 2 NEWS said they continue to hope the lights will come back on.

"I saw a few people taken out of here in ambulances this past weekend, and it shouldn't happen," said Deloris Saunders, who lives at Sunny Acres.

Staff members with Fidelity Health Care have arranged for some of their patients to be moved to other locations with power, Thompson said. They'll continue to assess patients' needs and may need to find other places for more patients to stay if the power to their homes is not restored soon, she added.

