Power outages impact some neighbors' medical needs
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Although DP&L officials say their crews have gotten the lights back on for most of their customers, a week without power has become more than an inconvenience for those with certain health conditions.
Some health care workers have been delivering items like oxygen tanks and bottled water to their patients at homes across the affected areas.
A week without electricity hasn't been easy for senior communities like Sunny Acres in Dayton. Cindy Arnold, who lives in the complex, told 2 NEWS she has been using her car and a family member's house to charge her oxygen supplementing device.
"I'm luckier than a lot of people here because I have family close by, where I can go and charge up my things, take a shower and relax in air conditioning," she said.
Cathy Adams, another resident, said her husband, who uses a CPAP device, had to be taken to Miami Valley Hospital over the weekend as his condition worsened.
"The doctor wants to release him tomorrow, but only if the power is on," Adams said.
"I got a generator loaned to me, so I can run it every once in a while and get the oxygen, especially at night I need it," said Verna Koger, a Harrison Township resident. "But if it gets real hot I'm in trouble 'cause then I can't breathe at all."
Koger told 2 NEWS she is on oxygen for COPD. A nurse from Fidelity Health Care has visited her home to check on her routinely, keeping an eye on the oxygen levels in her device, she said.
According to Paula Thompson. president and CEO of Fidelity Health Care, the organization called more than 1,000 of their patients who are in affected areas, passed out items like bottled water and have delivered oxygen tanks to about 60 people.
"There's been a lot of gratitude, especially when they recognize that a lot of these staff are facing some of the same tragedy that they have faced as well," Thompson said.
For now, people without power who spoke with 2 NEWS said they continue to hope the lights will come back on.
"I saw a few people taken out of here in ambulances this past weekend, and it shouldn't happen," said Deloris Saunders, who lives at Sunny Acres.
Staff members with Fidelity Health Care have arranged for some of their patients to be moved to other locations with power, Thompson said. They'll continue to assess patients' needs and may need to find other places for more patients to stay if the power to their homes is not restored soon, she added.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free birth certificates, other services available for tornado victims
Montgomery County is helping tornado victims replace the essentials they lost a week ago. For several days, the public health department is bringing services to neighborhoods affected by the storms.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local businesses collecting donations for tornado victims
Businesses, churches, and organizations across the Miami Valley are collecting donations for storm victims in the wake of Monday's tornado outbreak.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Volunteers are needed across the Miami Valley following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. If you want to volunteer information here is information provided by the following communities.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kettering City Schools holding "Stuff The Bus" to help tornado victims
The transportation department of Kettering City Schools is holding a "Stuff the Bus" event to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Dayton found safe
A 12-year-old who was critically missing has been found safe, according to Dayton Police.Read More »