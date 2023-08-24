DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Offices in the Montgomery County Administration Building are closed after the building was left without power.

According to a post on social media from Montgomery County, the county Administration Building is remaining closed “until further notice.” The post cites a power issue as the reason behind the closure.

Overnight on Thursday, a line of rain and storms stretched across the Miami Valley, which brought thunder and lightning, windy conditions and heavy rain. Nearly 8,000 residents across the region were without power. At this time, it is unknown if the overnight storms caused the outage at the Administration Building.

Montgomery County residents that have property value informal review meetings with the Auditor’s Office will go on as scheduled for Thursday.

Staff at the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office will not be able to handle calls or emails on Thursday. Officials are trying to get their department’s website up, which also went down.

You are encouraged to reach out to the department on Friday at the earliest if you have any questions.