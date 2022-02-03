KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering residents will be without power for two hours while AES Ohio works on repairs Thursday afternoon.

At 12:40 pm, AES Ohio reported that a cross-arm associated with two of Kettering’s main power lines has broken and is in need of repairs.

To repair it safely, AES Ohio said that it will be shutting off the power to these lines from 1 pm until 3 pm on Thursday, February 3.

This planned outage will affect 1,942 customers in the Kettering area.

