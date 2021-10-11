CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people are without power Monday after a man climbed on top of the substation in Moorefield Township.

According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, police and First Energy crews have been at the location since just before noon.

The man climbed down from the substation around 3:40 p.m. It’s not clear why the man climbed to the top of the power structure in the first place.

First Energy cut power to hundreds of customers during the incident. 2 NEWS is working to learn when power will be restored.