Power crews prepared to work through Friday morning in anticipation of high winds

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – With high winds expected late Thursday night until Friday morning, power crews are preparing to work around the clock to make repairs.

AES Ohio, the power company formerly known as DP&L, has all of its crews scheduled to work through the overnight hours in anticipation of the storm, according to spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel.

“We will have coverage throughout the event, considering that it’s starting later on this evening and well into the morning hours and then the early morning hours tomorrow,” Kabel said. “And subsequently, potentially, with the extent of the damage that could occur, we will have crews throughout the day.”

Crews work to prevent wind damage to power lines throughout the year, Kabel said, including pruning trees around existing lines.

“We trim the trees year round to make sure the trees that are in our easement are safely away from those power lines,” she said. “But there is also a responsibility of the homeowner of the line that’s going to their house.”

If you see a downed power line, you should report it to the electric company; do not touch it or go near it, Kabel said.

Kabel urges drivers to look out for damage as well as utility workers and their trucks.

“Please be sensitive to our crews that are out there that are working,” she said. “They need to focus on their job and not be disrupted, and be aware of their presence as they work.”

Although the power company has changed its name, Kabel said, AES Ohio customers should still use the same phone number to report an outage: 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). You can also view the company’s outage map here.