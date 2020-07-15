Power company called after truck hits pole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police were sent to the scene of an accident on Oak Street after a truck hit a house, then a hydrant and then a utility pole around noon Wednesday.
According to Sgt. Hall with the Springfield PD the power company has been called. There is no word on injuries at this time.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
