Video footage in player from 2023 Poultry Days Festival.

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual festival won’t return until June, but next year’s Poultry Days theme has just been announced.

Next year, Versailles annual chicken festival will return June 14-16, 2024 with the theme “Poultry of the Caribbean,” a play on words from the movie franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the theme was inspired by the son of former Festival Chairman Matt Poeppleman.

“I liked the idea because it’s something the community and parade participants can be creative, inspired and have fun with decorating parade floats,” said Vince Serraino, current festival chairman.

A variety of parade floats are welcome, and the Poultry Days Board encourages participation in the theme. Those interested in joining the parade can find more information here.

Poultry Days will feature a range of activities and events, including rides, the parade, and a social tent. Bands have been booked for live entertainment throughout the weekend.

The 73rd annual Poultry Days will be held the weekend of June 14-16. Click here to learn more.