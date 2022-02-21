DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Partnering with the City of Fairborn and the YMCA of Greater Dayton, Wright State University (WSU) is exploring the construction of a new YMCA on the university’s campus.

According to WSU, a new YMCA on the college’s campus would serve the City of Fairborn as well as students, faculty and staff at Wright State.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to explore enhancing our campus experience and partner with two great organizations,” said Wright State President Sue Edwards, Ph.D.

The facility would replace Fairborn’s existing YMCA and would be located on undeveloped property owned by WSU along Colonel Glenn Highway, said the college.

Fairborn’s current YMCA features weightlifting equipment, cardio machines, an indoor swimming pool and basketball courts. It also offers group exercise classes, personal training, swimming lessons and childcare. WSU said officials would like to replace the current facility with something new.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wright State University and the Dayton YMCA to explore building a new facility in Fairborn that will benefit the community at large, while also enhancing the landscape along Colonel Glenn Highway,” said Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson.

According to Wright State, the new facility would not only serve the Fairborn community, but it would provide additional services to students and faculty. A new YMCA would supplement services currently offered by the Campus Recreation Fitness Center in the university’s Student Union.

WSU said the partners will begin working on the specifics such as design plans and financing options and will provide more information as the project progresses.