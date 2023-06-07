DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new bus route may be rolling through West Dayton sometime this year.

The potential new bus service would connect people who live in neighborhoods south of U.S. 35 to the West Branch of the Dayton Metro Library. The city of Dayton and the library are reportedly partnering to make it easier and safer for those trying to cross U.S. 35.

Although the Pedestrian Busing Project would be maintained and staffed by the city, the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority would provide two buses. The Dayton Metro Library would then provide $58,000 a year to fund the project.

The proposed project would run to and from the West Branch and Dayton Job Center. It would reportedly run about every hour during peak library hours.

The Dayton City Commission is set to vote on the project on Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. If passed, the agreement would last three years, expiring at the end of 2026.