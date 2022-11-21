Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested by the FBI after a device believed to be an explosive was found in Washington Township.

According to a spokesperson for the FBI, a suspect was taken into custody after an investigation into a potential explosive on the 600 block of West Alex Bell Road. The suspect is now facing federal charges and will appear in court Monday afternoon.

The FBI called the Dayton Bomb Squad to the scene to remove a device they believed to be explosive. A spokesperson for Washington Township said the device was taken to Fire Station 43 on Dayton-Lebanon Pike where it was detonated under controlled conditions. During this time, the township said there was no threat to residents in the area.

Alex Bell Road was closed temporarily while the FBI investigated the incident. The road reopened around 8:40 a.m.

