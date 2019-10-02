Posters promoting hate speech found on UD campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for individuals responsible for posting flyers across the University of Dayton campus promoting hate speech and hate-related groups.

In a letter, UD police say there is no indication that anyone on campus is behind the hate signs. Anyone who comes across one is asked to call UD police immediately at 937-229-2121.

UD Chief of Police Rodney Chapman also released a statement, saying, “The University of Dayton denounces hate-related messages from these groups. They have no place in our community, and we ask for your support in resisting them.”

Chatman goes on to encourage those feeling targeted or upset about the posters to reach out to the Counseling Center, Campus Ministry, Housing and Residence Life staff, the Multi-Ethnic Education and Engagement Center, the Equity Compliance Office, or their professors.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.