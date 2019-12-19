Postal workers surprise students with gifts and replies from Santa

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The holiday spirit continues to show itself in everyday individuals across the Miami Valley this season.

Last year, postal worker Yusra Bellis began a project where she answered 14 letters addressed to Santa. Bellis responded individually to each letter and also used her own money to purchase candy as well as one gift from that child’s wish list.

This year, Bellis worked with a group of teachers from Helke Elementary to respond to letters written by students to Santa Claus. The number of students whose letters were responded to and who would receive gifts expanded this year to 42 students.

For the second year, Bellis once again used her own money to help expand the number of students receiving gifts after the success of last year. Several postal office co-workers joined Bellis this year to help respond to letters and deliver the presents to a group of surprised children.

View photos from the event in the gallery below:

Once the children realized why the postal workers were surprising their class, the children erupted in applause and could barely contain their excitement.

“I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” said Bellis. “Seeing the joy and excitement that all these kids have is amazing.”

Bellis hopes to continue the tradition in future years and to expand the number of children she is able to serve each season.

“We never know what resources people will have or what they can expect going into the holiday season,” said Bellis.

“As long as I’m able and as long as my coworkers are supportive of the idea, I just want to continue to make sure we do everything we can to bring smiles to children’s faces and let them know they’re loved and cared about and have so much to look forward to in their future.”

