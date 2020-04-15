Frontline Heroes: Postal workers meet high demands during coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While COVID-19 has caused most of the country to shut down, postal workers are on the front lines of essential services. During this crisis, postal workers are putting their own health at risk to supply people with medicine, supplies and important information.

In a Miamisburg neighborhood, you’ll find Kyler Dunning, a city mail carrier making routine mail deliveries.

“You become part of the family. Sometimes you’re the only person they see day in and day out and it makes it worth coming every day,” said Dunning.

He said he’s honored to meet the high-demands even during a national pandemic.

“It’s providing a sense of normalcy to people, that’s the way I look at it. They see me walking by and it’s another day they don’t think about what’s going on,” he said.

Behind the counter at the post office in Miamisburg, you’ll find clerk, Sonia McCullough.

“I grew up in Miamisburg, I went to school in Miamisburg, and I still live in Miamisburg so everybody that I see in here I see at the grocery store, I see at the bank,” McCullough said.

The workers credit the United States Post Office and their postmaster for supplying personal protective equipment and keeping them safe during this pandemic.