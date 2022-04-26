MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a postal worker was robbed in Washington Township on Tuesday, April 26.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 7400 block of Bergerac Court at 3:35 p.m. for a robbery investigation.

When deputies arrived, they found that a female postal worker had been robbed while delivering mail in the township. Two unknown suspects approached and assaulted her before stealing property. The suspects then entered a dark colored four door sedan and fled the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.