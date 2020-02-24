Arcanum postal carrier injured in dog attack

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) – A postal carrier in Arcanum was injured Saturday afternoon following a dog attack on the outskirts of Ithaca.

Our friends at the Greenville Daily Advocate report that emergency crews with Arcanum Rescue, the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, and Animal Control from the Darke County Animal Shelter, responded to the 6100 block of SR-722 around 1:40 p.m. for reports that a female had suffered multiple dog bites.

Initial investigation indicates that a female postal carrier had delivered a parcel in the area when the owner of the dog walked out of the residence. The dog, a German Shepherd, ran from its handler and began attacking the postal carrier.

The owner was also injured in the attack as they tried to separate the animal from the victim. A bystander ultimately shot and killed the dog after other attempts to subdue the animal failed.

The postal carrier was treated at the scene before being taken to Wayne HealthCare for non-life threatening injuries to her legs, back, and arms. The owner was treated at the scene and initially refused further treatment before being taken by a private vehicle to Wayne HealthCare, where he was treated for bites to his arm.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.