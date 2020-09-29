Post Office looking to fill 150 positions in Dayton for the holidays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Postal Service said Tuesday it is in the process of hiring 150 people to fill Postal Support Employees and Mailhandler Assistant positions for the Dayton Mail Processing Annex and Dayton Processing and Distribution Center.

USPS said these positions perform mail handling, mail processing or a combination of such duties as required. Starting salaries range from $16.55 to $18.15 an hour. Applicants must be 18 years of age or 16 years of age with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Available jobs are listed on the USPS website. The Postal Service encouraged applicants to check the website regularly to keep up with the changes in position openings. For more information, contact USPS Field Recruiter Lisa Butts at (513) 684-5167.

There is no fee to apply for a position with the Postal Service. Free information about career opportunities with the Postal Service is available online.

