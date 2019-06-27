Water rescue turns into recovery mission at Action Sports Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Water rescue efforts at Action Sports Center have now turned into a recovery mission.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in around 8 pm at the facility located at 1103 Gateway Drive in Dayton.
Officials at the scene say a man in his thirties got into the water to free his fishing line after it became caught on something. He never surfaced.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates to this story as they become available.
