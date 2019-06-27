Water rescue turns into recovery mission at Action Sports Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Water rescue efforts at Action Sports Center have now turned into a recovery mission.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in around 8 pm at the facility located at 1103 Gateway Drive in Dayton.

Officials at the scene say a man in his thirties got into the water to free his fishing line after it became caught on something. He never surfaced.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.