Remains found in garage in Dayton, second location investigated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after remains were found in a burnt down, detached garage in Dayton, authorities confirm.

The investigation began Thursday afternoon when a contracted cleaning crew member called dispatch to say that a bone found at the garage on Fountain Ave. The cleaning person called back later and said that they found other “body parts.” However, after closer look, it is undetermined whether they are human or animal remains.

Investigators were also looking at a second location as a possible “dump spot” in the 1000 block of Richmond Ave. in Dayton on Friday.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more details as they become available.

