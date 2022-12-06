Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An ambulance and a pickup truck collided in Dayton on Tuesday after a driver may have suffered from an overdose, authorities said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers responded to the 400 block of West Grand Avenue in Dayton on reports that an ambulance from Kettering Health had collided with a pickup truck. The crash happened around 11:14 a.m.

Authorities said that police and medics are currently on the scene. At this time it is unknown if anyone was injured in the collision.

2 NEWS crews on the scene said a red pickup truck appears to have struck a fence surrounding a nearby home. The truck appears to have minimal damage and the ambulance was not on the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck may have suffered an overdose. This incident remains under investigation.