DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio will head to supply auction next week, as other Ohio providers have already announced increases. Some people in the Miami Valley, including an organization that provides utility bill assistance, are worried about paying more this summer.

“It gets harder and harder,” Ute Koehle, who lives in Beavercreek said. “My rent’s been going up and gas been going up, and then with the power, it’s just all the necessities are going up.”

Koehle is a single mother of two in Beavercreek, she said her electric bill is about a third more than a year ago. She said now she and her kids had to cut back in some areas to keep up.

“We used to go out like every weekend, and went to museums, and went on trips and it’s definitely not in the budget as much anymore as it used to be,” Koehle said.

Keelie Gustin, chief policy officer for Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) said since last year’s AES rate increase, more people are turning to their services for help.

“Were always busy, but this year has been truly, truly a very busy one,” Gustin said.

MVCAP runs programs that provide assistance for heating and cooling and utility bills. Those whose household income is 175% of the federal poverty line, or an income of $49,000 for a family of four, qualify.

With AES rates expected to go up after they head to auction on April 4, Gustin said she’s worried, especially for the people who do not qualify for help.

“My best advice is to be an educated consumer,” Gustin said. “Utilize the tools provided by the state of Ohio. Utilize the tools to really take a look at the rates and what how much you’re going to be paying for utilities and what the different service providers are offering.”

Hearing that rates will likely increase, Sarah Hayes who lives in Kettering is worried about how that’ll impact her budget.

“It’s going to be rough because, you know, you have to keep the air on all summer, or else it’s going to be miserable,” Hayes said. “That means I’m going to have to work more. We’re going to have to be more conscious of our power savings at home.”

