Possible coronavirus cases can now be tested in Ohio, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State officials say they are now able to test possible coronavirus cases here in Ohio.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, but the Ohio Department of Health announced Saturday they are waiting on test results for five people.

“What’s important is we have a plan,” Gov. Mike DeWine said at Saturday’s news conference.

The Ohio Department of Health is now able to test 300 to 400 people for COVID-19, and those results are available within 8 to 24 hours, DeWine said.

Testing capacity is expanding day by day, with LabCorp also able to run tests and Quest Diagnostics expected to be ready Monday, according to DeWine.

“We are making the most out of what we have to best maximize our testing ability through our plan to prioritize who gets tested,” Gov. DeWine said.

Priority will go to patients who are most sick or at greatest risk, including the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions and health care workers, said Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

In addition to the five patients waiting for their test results, nine people in the state have tested negative for the virus, DeWine said.

According to experts, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you think you have COVID-19, you should call your doctor or other health care provider, Dr. Acton said.

“Most people, over 80 percent in the science we have now, will be able to stay at home, and believe me, we want people to stay at home if they’re sick with this, just like they would with the flu,” Dr. Acton said.

Meanwhile, officials want to make sure doctors are prepared.

“If that patient’s coming in that day…put a mask on them immediately and get them into a private room,” said Dr. Andy Thomas, chief clinical officer, for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Then, you can work either with your local hospital, your local health department to determine the best next step for testing.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is able to test possible cases in the military, Dr. Acton said.

The Ohio Department of Health expects hospitals will be able to start testing in about two weeks, DeWine said.

State officials are also going to track where the virus spreads, Acton said.