PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Several blocks of a street in Piqua will be closed until March 26.

According to the city of Piqua, the 400 and 500 block of Wood Street are closed due to gas main replacements and services.

The 300 block of the street will also close Monday, March 22 until Friday, March 26.

For more detailed information on road closures in Piqua, visit www.piquaoh.org.