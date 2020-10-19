Portion of West Third Street closing for repair, detours available

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of West Third Street is closing Tuesday for repairs and is expected to reopen Oct. 26.

The stretch of road just west of the Gettysburg Avenue intersection will be closed to traffic but detours will be posted redirecting drivers.

For those traveling east on West Third Street, you would turn south on Liscum Drive to US 35 eastbound. Then you would go north on Gettysburg Avenue.

Those traveling west would turn south on Gettysburg Avenue to US 35 westbound. Then north on Liscum Drive.

Expect signs to be posted with the detour directions as well.

