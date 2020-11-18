Portion of Tipp City students going remote starting Thursday

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Schools sent families an automated phone call informing them that students in grades 6 – 12 will go remote starting Thursday through Thanksgiving break.

The district did not say how many students or staff tested positive for COVID-19. However, the the decision was made because of rise in cases throughout the community.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.