Portion of Tipp City students going remote starting Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Schools sent families an automated phone call informing them that students in grades 6 – 12 will go remote starting Thursday through Thanksgiving break.

The district did not say how many students or staff tested positive for COVID-19. However, the the decision was made because of rise in cases throughout the community.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

