CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Utilities Department is advising customers in the Rockway area of Springfield Township to boil their water.

According to the Clark County Utilities Department, customers in other areas of Clark County are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

The department is advising customers affected to fill a pot with water, heat the water under bubbles quickly to the top, keep heating the water for another minute and then turn off the heat source and allow the water to cool. The water should then be poured into a clean, sanitized container with a lid for storage.

Customers should use boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits or vegetables, preparing food or baby formula, making ice and giving to pets.

The department said this boil advisory is a precaution. For questions or current boil advisory status, call 937-521-2150, option 2.

