Portion of Springboro Road to close Monday during daytime

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Engineer’s Office said a portion of Springboro Road will be closed from Monday, Nov. 23 to Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The closure will occur from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. between Red Lion-Five Points Road and Hunters Crossing. The office said the closure is due to a utility pole relocation.

Traffic will use the detour at Pekin Road to State Route 741 then to Red Lion-Five Points Road.

For more information, visit www.wceo.us/.