Portion of Springboro Road to close Monday during daytime

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road closed_98769

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Engineer’s Office said a portion of Springboro Road will be closed from Monday, Nov. 23 to Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The closure will occur from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. between Red Lion-Five Points Road and Hunters Crossing. The office said the closure is due to a utility pole relocation.

Traffic will use the detour at Pekin Road to State Route 741 then to Red Lion-Five Points Road.

For more information, visit www.wceo.us/.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS