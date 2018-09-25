Portion of Shakertown Rd. in Beavercreek to close October 8

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Monday, October 8, part of Shakertown Road will be closed for construction.

For roughly 14 days, Shakertown Road will be closed about 800 feet east of Grange Hall Road for culvert replacement work, weather permitting.

The City of Beavercreek's Engineering Department says a detour will be posted while the work is completed.

Emergency access will not be possible during this time.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the City of Beavercreek Engineering Division at (937) 427-5513.