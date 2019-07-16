Portion of Mad River Road to close for 3 days

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The southbound lane of Mad River Road between Munger Road and Alex-Bell Road will be closed for the next three days, starting Tuesday.
The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office says the closure is necessary in order for DP&L to relocate utility poles along Mad River Road.
The northbound lane will remain open.
A detour will be posted that follows Alex-Bell Road to McEwen Road to SR-725.
After this week's work is completed, Mad River Road will reopen for several weeks before closing for approximately 90 days for a bridge project.
