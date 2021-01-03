Portion of Keowee Street to close Monday until April 5

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of Keowee Street will close Monday due to a water line project.

Beginning Monday January 4, 2021, Keowee Street, between Monument Avenue and Valley Street, will be closed until April 5.

Water lines will be realigned and upgraded during the closure, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Signs will be posted for detours via Monument Avenue, Findlay Street and Valley Street.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS