DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of Keowee Street will close Monday due to a water line project.
Beginning Monday January 4, 2021, Keowee Street, between Monument Avenue and Valley Street, will be closed until April 5.
Water lines will be realigned and upgraded during the closure, according to the Dayton Police Department.
Signs will be posted for detours via Monument Avenue, Findlay Street and Valley Street.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘Lucky as heck’: Lifelong fan dying from cancer headed to Browns game thanks to fellow fans
- Portion of Keowee Street to close Monday until April 5
- California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages
- Maine man arrested on charges including attempted arson in fires at Massachusetts MLK Church
- Longhorns react: Current and former UT football players speak out after head coach Tom Herman fired