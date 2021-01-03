Portion of Keowee Street to close Monday until April 5

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of Keowee Street will close Monday due to a water line project.

Beginning Monday January 4, 2021, Keowee Street, between Monument Avenue and Valley Street, will be closed until April 5.

Water lines will be realigned and upgraded during the closure, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Signs will be posted for detours via Monument Avenue, Findlay Street and Valley Street.