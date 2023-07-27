DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —An emotional dedication was made Thursday morning to a Miami County officer who was killed in the line of duty more than 50 years ago.

The stretch of State Route 55 between State Route 48 and the corporate limit of Troy has been dedicated to Sheriff Sgt. William Morris.

Morris was killed in the line of duty in November 1972 while responding to a call involving two individuals stealing a vehicle in Tipp City.

Sen. Steve Huffman said dedications like these are an honor and important to the community.

“Everybody who drives down State Route 55 will be able to think of Bill Morris and what he did for the sheriff’s department and the people,” Huffman said. “He passed away, but he passed away defending us and protecting the rest of the county.”

Morris served with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years.