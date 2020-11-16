Portion of Grange Hall Road closed Monday due to power line issues

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek has closed part of Grange Hall Road from Indian Ripple Road to Eagle Point Drive on Monday.
The city says that the closure is due to power line issues in the area. DP&L has been notified.
Only emergency access is allowed to the road at this time.
