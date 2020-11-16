Portion of Grange Hall Road closed Monday due to power line issues

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road closed_98769

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek has closed part of Grange Hall Road from Indian Ripple Road to Eagle Point Drive on Monday. 

The city says that the closure is due to power line issues in the area. DP&L has been notified. 

Only emergency access is allowed to the road at this time. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS